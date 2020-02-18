A player who rarely misses a cut, let's take a look inside the eclectic bag of Andrew Putnam.

Andrew Putnam What’s In The Bag?

American Andrew Putnam has been incredibly consistent on the PGA Tour since his first win back at the 2018 Barracuda Championship. Since then he has become a regular fixture of the world’s top 100 and rarely misses a cut.

What clubs does he use out on the PGA Tour? We take a look below.

Putnam has one of the most interesting bags out on tour at the moment mainly because most of his clubs are older models that have been in his bag for a long time. Clearly he is a player who knows what he likes and rarely wishes to change his setup.

As a result he has five different brands represented in his setup starting with a TaylorMade M2 driver and a Cleveland Launcher DST fairway wood.

Instead of another fairway he uses an iconic hybrid, the Adams Idea Pro which has 18 degrees of loft. His irons are all Srixon Z-745’s but he does not carry a four-iron.

Instead of a pitching wedge he carries four Cleveland RTX-3 wedges with 46, 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

Finally his putter is an Odyssey White Hot RX Rossie and he games the Srixon Z-Star XV ball.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Andrew Putnam What’s In The Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2016 (8,5º, Aldila Rogue Silver 65X)

Fairway wood: Cleveland Launcher DST (13°, Miyazaki Black 83x)

Hybrid: Adams Idea Pro (18º, Graphite Design Tour AD Hybrid)

Irons: Srixon Z 745 (3, 5-9, all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX-3 (46°, 50°, 56°, 60°, all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot RX Rossie

Trending On Golf Monthly

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more what’s in the bags.