What does the Englishman carry in his bag? We spent some time with him to find out.
Andy Sullivan What’s In The Bag?
Recently we spent some time with the the 31-year-old where he took us through the Ping clubs he will use to try and achieve that goal.
WATCH: Andy Sullivan What’s In The Bag?
*Note – Sullivan has since put the new Ping G410 Plus driver in the bag
Starting with the driver, Sullivan has just put the brand new Ping G410 Plus in the bag replacing his G400.
However he has stuck with the older models in his fairway woods, the G400 at 14.5 degrees and the G at 18.5 degrees.
Sullivan had been a regular user of the Ping i210 irons but along with many other Ping staffers like Louis Oosthuizen and Cameron Champ, he has just put the Blueprint prototypes in the bag.
He carries three wedges, all Ping Glide Forged models that are 50, 54 and 60 degrees respectively.
Finally he has a Ping Sigma G Tyne H putter and Titleist Pro V1 ball.
Driver: Ping G410 Plus driver 10 degrees, Aldila Rogue 130 60 TX-flex shaft
Three-wood: Ping G400 14.5 degrees, Aldila Rogue 130 70 TX-flex shaft
Five-wood: Ping G 18.5 degrees, Aldila Rogue 125 MSI 80 X-flex shaft
Irons (4-PW): Ping Blueprint, Nippon Modus 3 Tour 120 TX-Flex shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged 50, 54, 60 degrees, Nippon Modus 3 Tour 120 TX-Flex shafts
Putter: Ping Sigma G Tyne H
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
