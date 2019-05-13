What does the Englishman carry in his bag? We spent some time with him to find out.

Andy Sullivan What’s In The Bag?

Recently we spent some time with the the 31-year-old where he took us through the Ping clubs he will use to try and achieve that goal.

WATCH: Andy Sullivan What’s In The Bag?

*Note – Sullivan has since put the new Ping G410 Plus driver in the bag

Starting with the driver, Sullivan has just put the brand new Ping G410 Plus in the bag replacing his G400.

However he has stuck with the older models in his fairway woods, the G400 at 14.5 degrees and the G at 18.5 degrees.

Sullivan had been a regular user of the Ping i210 irons but along with many other Ping staffers like Louis Oosthuizen and Cameron Champ, he has just put the Blueprint prototypes in the bag.

He carries three wedges, all Ping Glide Forged models that are 50, 54 and 60 degrees respectively.

Finally he has a Ping Sigma G Tyne H putter and Titleist Pro V1 ball.