We take a look inside the bag of Angel Cabrera when he won the 2007 US Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Angel Cabrera 2007 US Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

Held at the notoriously difficult Oakmont Country Club, the 2007 US Open saw Argentina Angel Cabrera win his first of two Major Championships.

He started the final day four shots back of Australian Aaron Baddeley and had players like Tiger Woods, Paul Casey, Justin Rose and Bubba Watson between him and the lead too.

However Cabrera showed remarkable resilience as well as five huge birdies that allowed him to bogey two of the final three holes to still win by one stroke from Woods and Jim Furyk.

Cabrera was undoubtedly a worthy winner when you consider he was the only player in the field to break par twice from the four rounds. In fact Oakmont played so tough that there were only eight rounds under par for the entire tournament.

What clubs did he use to pull off the victory? We take a look at his 2007 US Open winning setup below.

Cabrera has been a Ping staff player for most of his career and this tournament was no different. His driver was the Ping Rapture which had only 7.5 degrees of loft and had an Aldila prototype shaft.

He then carried one fairway wood, a Ping TiSI Tec with 14 degrees, and a Ping Rapture utility iron as well.

From three-iron to pitching wedge he used Ping S58 irons and carried two wedges. One of which was a Ping Tour W and the other was a Titleist Vokey lob wedge.

Finally Cabrera used a Ping Redwood Anser putter.