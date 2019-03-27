We take a look inside the bag of Argentine 2009 Masters Champion Angel Cabrera in this piece.

Angel Cabrera What’s In The Bag?

A two-time Major champion, Angel Cabrera has won all over the world in an illustrious career. He has been on both the winning and losing side in playoffs during the Masters tournament, emerging victorious in 2009 over Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell, and then losing four years later to Australian Adam Scott.

Below we have taken a look at what clubs he puts in the bag right now.

Caberea has been a Ping staff player for a long time now and he continues to do so in 2019. He uses a full set of Ping clubs from driver to putter, and also uses a Titleist Pro V1x ball.

His driver and three-wood are both Ping’s brand new G410 models. His driver is set at nine degrees and fairway at 14.5 – and both of them come with Project X HZRDUS shafts.

He then goes to a G410 Crossover utility iron and has eight Ping i200 irons from three-iron to pitching wedge.

A big man with a lovely touch around the greens, Cabrera uses Ping’s Glide Forged wedges in 54 and 58 degrees. And finally he uses a Ping Anser PLD prototype putter.