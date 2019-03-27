We take a look inside the bag of Argentine 2009 Masters Champion Angel Cabrera in this piece.
Angel Cabrera What’s In The Bag?
A two-time Major champion, Angel Cabrera has won all over the world in an illustrious career. He has been on both the winning and losing side in playoffs during the Masters tournament, emerging victorious in 2009 over Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell, and then losing four years later to Australian Adam Scott.
Below we have taken a look at what clubs he puts in the bag right now.
Caberea has been a Ping staff player for a long time now and he continues to do so in 2019. He uses a full set of Ping clubs from driver to putter, and also uses a Titleist Pro V1x ball.
His driver and three-wood are both Ping’s brand new G410 models. His driver is set at nine degrees and fairway at 14.5 – and both of them come with Project X HZRDUS shafts.
- BUY NOW: Ping G410 Plus driver from JamGolf for £399
- BUY NOW: Ping G410 fairway from JamGolf for £249
He then goes to a G410 Crossover utility iron and has eight Ping i200 irons from three-iron to pitching wedge.
- BUY NOW: Ping G410 Crossover from Golf Gear Direct for £199
- BUY NOW: Ping i200 irons from Scottsdale Golf for £629
A big man with a lovely touch around the greens, Cabrera uses Ping’s Glide Forged wedges in 54 and 58 degrees. And finally he uses a Ping Anser PLD prototype putter.
Emiliano Grillo What’s In The Bag?
We take a look inside Argentine professional golfer…
Jon Rahm What’s In The Bag?
See what clubs Spaniard Jon Rahm currently has…
Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at the Callaway gear Sergio…
Angel Cabrera What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G410 Plus, 9 degrees, Project X HZRDUS
Fairway: Ping G410, 14.5 degrees, Project X HZRDUS
Utility Iron: Ping G410 Crossover
Irons: Ping i200 (3-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (54, 58), Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
Putter: Ping Anser PLD Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest gear news.