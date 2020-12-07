We take a look inside the bag of French professional golfer Antoine Rozner.

French professional golfer Antoine Rozner turned professional in 2016, and after playing on the Challenge Tour for a couple of years he managed to secure his maiden European Tour title in 2020 at the Golf in Dubai Championship. This came thanks to a final round 64 which helped him reel in 54-hole leader Andy Sullivan.

Below let’s take a look inside his bag.

Rozner uses pretty much a full bag of Titleist equipment at the moment excluding an Odyssey putter.

He starts with a Titleist TSi3 driver which has nine degrees of loft and a Project X HZRDUS shaft. He then carries one fairway wood, which is a Titleist TS3 with 15 degrees of loft.

Instead of a five-wood or a hybrid he then uses a Titleist U500 two-iron.

His irons are currently made up of two Titleist models right now. His three-iron is a 620 CB and then from four-iron to nine-iron he has a set of 620 MB’s.

His wedge setup right now is made up of three Titleist Vokey SM8‘s which have 46, 52 and 58 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten and he uses a Pro V1X golf ball.

Antoine Rozner What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Titleist TSi3, 9 degrees, Project X HZRDUS

Fairway Wood: Titleist TS3, 15 degrees

Utility Iron: Titleist U500 (2)

Irons: Titleist 620 CB (3), Titleist 620 MB (4-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46, 52, 58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x