The new Arccos Caddie Link removes the need for Arccos users to keep their smartphone in their pockets to track performance

Arccos Caddie Link Unveiled

Shot tracking and performance analysis specialists Arccos has launched the new Arccos Caddie Link, a small, ultralight wearable device that allows Arccos users to automatically capture their shot data without having to carry a smartphone on the course.

Up until now, Arccos users needed to have their phone in their pocket to capture shots accuractly, but with the new Caddie Link that is no longer the case.

Link pairs with the Arccos Caddie app and sensors. Worn on a player’s belt, waistband or pocket, it tracks shots in real time – including the club used and precise location – and automatically transfers the data to a user’s smartphone via Bluetooth, either during or after the round.

“The demand for this product is massive and its launch is an exceptional engineering achievement by the Arccos team,” said Steve Obsitnik, Arccos President and COO.

“We’ve basically miniaturized a smartphone and removed the screen in order to serve the needs of current and prospective Arccos members who don’t want to carry a phone in their pocket or wear a watch. The added benefit is that any player using Arccos can also listen to music or take swing videos during their rounds.”

Weighing less than 25 grams and measuring approximately 5.7cm (L) x 3.1cm (W) x 1.9cm (D), Link has a 10-hour battery life and quickly charges via a standard micro USB cable. Additional functionality of Link includes the ability for a player to mark the hole location by simply pushing a button while standing next to the pin.

Golfers will still need to look at their phone to access the Arccos Caddie Rangefinder, which provides more precise yardages by delivering a number based on a real-time calculation of slope, weather and altitude.

Link is designed exclusively for use with second- and third-generation Arccos sensors, including all Cobra Golf and Ping smart clubs, Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors and Arccos Caddie Smart Grips.

Golf’s first Artificial Intelligence platform, the Arccos Caddie app syncs with Arccos Caddie sensors to automatically track your shots while delivering smart distance club averages and advanced analytics.

The new Arccos Caddie Link is on sale now with an RRP of £89.99.