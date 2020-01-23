The shot-tracking brand has just introduced the world's first A.I. powered GPS Rangefinder feature.

Arccos Golf Launch A.I. Powered GPS Rangefinder

Arccos Golf has introduced the world’s first A.I. powered GPS Rangefinder feature, providing users of the Arccos Caddie app with the game’s most precise yardages by delivering a number based on real-time calculation of slope, weather and altitude.

This latest innovation from Arccos takes into account wind (speed, direction and gusts), temperature, humidity and altitude. The latter is personalized to each Arccos Caddie user based on any altitude differential between their home course and the one they’re playing.

“Even rangefinders that cost $500 fail to consider the impact of factors like wind, temperature and altitude, which massively affect shot distances. By using golf’s largest on-course data set to fuel our A.I algorithms, we’re allowing golfers to make better decisions on the course – for no additional cost,” said Sal Syed, CEO and Co-Founder of Arccos Golf.

“When the Arccos Caddie Rangefinder is combined with our Precision Pin-Positioning feature to dial in the flagstick location, it provides golfers with the most precise yardage in the game – the Arccos Caddie Number.”

This new Caddie Rangefinder will replace the Plays Like Distance feature in the app. Additionally, the Rangefinder will provide golfers with club recommendations from Golf’s Smartest Caddie, so they can truly trust the club they pull for every shot.

“The calculations that we do as caddies – uphill, downhill, wind direction, temperature and even altitude – it takes us a few minutes to figure all that stuff out. Now the Arccos Caddie Rangefinder is going to do that for you in real-time, it’s amazing!” said Ted Scott, PGA Tour Caddie.

Arccos Caddie is the most used on-course app worldwide with more than 300,000 registered users worldwide. It uses sensors either inserted or built in to the tops of the grips and pairs to a free smartphone app to detect every shot hit during a round.



