Arccos Strokes Gained Analysis Unveiled

Arccos, one of the leading shot tracking and performance analysis systems that uses big data and artificial intelligence, has now introduced Strokes Gained Analytics (SGA), a new feature in the Arccos Caddie app that provides players with advanced personalized insights.

It allows the user to select any target handicap – from tour player to 20 – and measure performance against that goal across every facet of their game. Arccos Caddie SGA shows a player’s overall game stats with trend and scoring analysis.

In addition, SGA not only supports deep dives for all performance segments by each round or customizable periods, it automatically highlights a player’s top-three strengths and weaknesses and provides tips from world-class instructors to help any golfer play smarter and shoot lower scores.

“This is a significant leap forward in golf analytics. Finally amateurs will have easy access to SGA insights that are better than those available to most Tour pros. This is only possible due to the power of our custom A.I. neural network, fueled by the largest on-course dataset in the world.” said Sal Syed, Arccos Co-Founder and CEO.

One of the many powerful features in the Arccos Caddie app at no additional cost to users, SGA segments include:

Overall: Top 3 Insights, Trend Analysis, Scoring Analysis

Driving: Overall, Distance, Accuracy, Hole Length, Hole Shape

Approach: Overall, Pin Distance (50-100, 100-150, 150-200, 200+ yards), Terrain (Tee (Par 3), Fairway, Rough, Sand), Greens in Regulation (GIR %, Avg. Distance to Pin, Miss Tendencies)

Short Game: Overall, Chip by Pin Distance (0-25, 25-50 yards), Chip Accuracy (Avg. Distance to Pin, Up & Down %), Sand by Pin Distance (0-25, 25-50 yards), Sand Accuracy (Avg. Distance to Pin, Up & Down %)

Putting: Overall, Putting by Hole, Putting by Length (0-10, 10-25, 25-50, 50+ feet), Average Putts/Round, Putts/Hole, Putts/GIR.

Available in the Arccos Caddie app now, SGA follows the recent launch of Arccos’ first wearable – the Arccos Caddie Link. This small, ultra-lightweight device allows Arccos players to capture their shot data without having to carry a smartphone on the course.