Under Armour Autumn/Winter 2019 Apparel Launched - We pick out the best garments in Under's Armour's latest Autumn/Winter apparel collection ideal to battle the elements
Under Armour Autumn/Winter 2019 Apparel Launched
Under Armour is fast becoming one of the top choices for golfers when it comes to golf apparel and its new autumn/winter range for 2019 looks set to get the pulses racing once again.
We spoke to category manager Chris Snoke on a recent trip to Under Armour’s global HQ, about the technology in the range and the performance it will offer in the video above. Below are the product highlights in the new range.
UA’s Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability. The material is a lightweight fleece with a soft, warm, brushed inner layer & diamond-quilted textured outer.
Panels of dual-layer fabric with an ultra-warm, brushed interior and a slick, fast-drying exterior maximise performance in the worst weather. There’s also secure, zip hand pockets and a left chest pocket.
It also features an Action back construction for a full range of motion, compression cuffs keeps sleeves in place for zero distractions and a moulded collar that allows rain to roll off quickly.
Storm Gore-Tex Paclite Jacket – £200
This jacket benefits from the world-renowned Gore-Tex membrane, which keeps water at bay while also being extremely breathable. Read the full jacket review here.
UA has added lots of nice, golf-specific touches to the jacket, most notably the soft foam collar, which you’re happy to let sit close to your neck to stop the rain entering inside the suit because it feels so soft.
There are also adjustable Velcro cuffs and an elasticated drawstring on the waist to help get a more tailored fit. Even with a tighter fit, don’t assume your swing will be impeded as the stretchy material allows for nearly zero restriction as you move.
This is helped by the fact it is Paclite, which means the material is incredibly thin, allowing it to be folded down compactly for storage in the smallest of spaces in your golf bag when the rain stops.
Storm Rain Jacket – £125
Under Armour’s Storm finish is an outer coating ensures that when water lands on the suit, it beads off quickly – leaving no visible trace of moisture behind. This quality also ensures the garments stay dryer for longer, remain lightweight and don’t hold water within the outer fabric, which can cause you to get cold and add excess weight. Read our full review of the jacket here.
This material is extremely soft and stretchy and features a carbon fibre print on the chest and arms to create a modern aesthetic.
Be sure to follow Golf Monthly across social media for the latest news and reviews.