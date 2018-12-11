Under Armour Autumn/Winter 2019 Apparel Launched - We pick out the best garments in Under's Armour's latest Autumn/Winter apparel collection ideal to battle the elements

Under Armour Autumn/Winter 2019 Apparel Launched

Under Armour is fast becoming one of the top choices for golfers when it comes to golf apparel and its new autumn/winter range for 2019 looks set to get the pulses racing once again.

We spoke to category manager Chris Snoke on a recent trip to Under Armour’s global HQ, about the technology in the range and the performance it will offer in the video above. Below are the product highlights in the new range.

Storm Playoff 1/2 Zip – £65

UA took one it’s most popular lightweight, sweat-wicking polos, made it a ½ zip and then made it water-resistant. That is thanks to the Storm technology, which allows water to bead off the outer fabric.

It has a looser cut for more complete comfort and four-way stretch for enhanced movement in every direction. Compression forearm sleeves minimise distractions.

Storm Sweaterfleece Snap Mock – £60

This versatile, lightweight sweater keeps rain off like a jack and has a look that you can wear just about anywhere.

UA’s Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability. The material is a lightweight fleece with a soft, warm, brushed inner layer & diamond-quilted textured outer.

Storm Daytona – £75 1/2 Zip, £80 Full Zip, £65 Vest

This ½ zip is water-resistant, soft, and its unique spacer construction traps in heat without ever weighing you down or restricting your swing.

The double-knit insulation panels are soft but pack incredible warmth while the material wicks sweat away and dries really fast. Stretch panels at shoulders add mobility while a low profile collar reduces distractions. The double-knit insulation panels are soft but pack incredible warmth while the material wicks sweat away and dries really fast. Stretch panels at shoulders add mobility while a low profile collar reduces distractions.

Storm Insulated Vest – £90

The UA Storm shell fights off rain and snow, and the versatile PrimaLoft insulation delivers warmth without packing on any unnecessary bulk.

Panels of dual-layer fabric with an ultra-warm, brushed interior and a slick, fast-drying exterior maximise performance in the worst weather. There’s also secure, zip hand pockets and a left chest pocket.

It also comes in a full-zip jacket version (below, £130)

Storm Full Zip – £80

Built specifically for golfers, this jacket is warm, water-resistant and windproof. ColdGear Infrared technology uses a soft, thermo-conductive inner coating to absorb and retain your own body heat.

It also features an Action back construction for a full range of motion, compression cuffs keeps sleeves in place for zero distractions and a moulded collar that allows rain to roll off quickly. Storm Gore-Tex Paclite Jacket – £200 This jacket benefits from the world-renowned Gore-Tex membrane, which keeps water at bay while also being extremely breathable. Read the full jacket review here. UA has added lots of nice, golf-specific touches to the jacket, most notably the soft foam collar, which you’re happy to let sit close to your neck to stop the rain entering inside the suit because it feels so soft.