The new driver is said to be the brand's most forgiving driver ever.

Benross Unveils New Delta Driver

Renowned golf club manufacturer Benross has unveiled a driver which it claims is the most forgiving driver it has ever produced, the Delta.

Thanks to a variety of technologies the driver is said to significantly increase ball speed and reduce the drop-off in ball-speed when the player strikes the ball away from the centre of the club.

The new and improved CT-Face Design combines an advanced heat treatment process and a Variable Face Thickness which optimises Characteristic Time (CT) across the entire face. This is said to maximise ball speeds across the face of the club.

Additionally the Delta Sole Structure stiffens the body of the driver through optimised rib design, increased stability and efficient energy transfer at impact.

The driver has a simple aesthetic compared to some other driver designs in 2020 especially at address. For alignment it has a simple arrow on the crown and it also reduces glare thanks to its grey/black matte finish

The driver is available to buy at the moment from a variety of online stores. The Delta driver comes with a Fujikura ATMOS Red shaft and a Lamkin Bespoke UTX Non Cord Grip as standard.

The driver retails at a price of £179.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website