Take a look at the equipment used by five-time European Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger

Bernd Wiesberger What’s In The Bag?

There was a time when Austrian Bernd Wiesberger was a regular feature of the worlds top-50 golfers in the world, however injuries throughout the 2018 season saw him drop all the way down to 378th in the world.

After winning four times on the European Tour, it wasn’t clear if he would ever find his way into the winners circle again, that was until the 2019 Made in Denmark tournament took place.

Wiesberger played sublime golf all week culminating in a final-round 66 which saw him win by one-stroke from Scot Robert MacIntyre.

What clubs did he use to do so? We take a look below.

The Austrian has been a Titleist staff member for a while now with every single club in the bag being a model from the brand.

His driver and three-wood are their new models, the TS3 and TS2 with 8.5 and 13.5 degrees of loft respectively. Then, instead of a five-wood, Wiesberger uses a 17 degree 818H2 hybrid.

Currently he is one of the many players who have a combo set of irons in the bag but instead of just the two different sets of irons he actually uses three different models. Starting at the top he has a 716 T-MB 3-iron.

He doesn’t carry a 4-iron, rather he goes straight to Titleist 718 CB’s at the five and six-iron slots. Finally from seven to nine-iron he carries the more blade like 718 MB’s.

Golf Monthly Instruction

His wedges are three SM7’s with 47, 53 and 59 degrees of loft. Finally he uses a Scotty Cameron Futura 5W Tour prototype and Titleist Pro V1 ball.