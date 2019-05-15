We take a look at the equipment used by Champions Tour superstar Bernhard Langer

Bernhard Langer What’s In The Bag?

The 60-year-old has amassed over $24.5m in Champions Tour career-earnings and is now just nine short of Jay Haas’ record of 45 titles.

What clubs does he put in the bag to dominate so thoroughly? Let’s take a look.

Langer uses Ping G400 driver and has shown no inclination as of yet to change to the new Ping G410 Plus model.

His 3 wood is the 2017 TaylorMade M2 and he still uses the Adams Idea Pro hybrid, a trusty club that Langer uses an awful lot.

From his woods down, it has been difficult in the past to know exactly what he uses as there’s a lot of lead tape on his irons and wedges covering the branding.

Right now it appears as if he carries four different models of iron. The four-iron is a Ping S55, then he has Artisan blades in the five and nine-irons. From six to eight he uses Adams Idea pro Black MB’s and finally he has a TaylorMade RSi TP pitching wedge. Quite the eclectic mix I am sure you agree!

At the bottom of the bag he has slightly older wedges and putter. The former are two Cleveland RTX 2.0 models whilst the latter is a classic Odyssey White Steel 2-ball putter with the broomhandle shaft which he uses to deadly effect.

He averaged 1.68 putts per GIR last year, which is better than Tiger Woods‘ best season in 2000.

Finally he has Adidas Tour 360 shoes and uses Titleist gloves as well as a Pro V1 ball.