The company has just launched its 2020 range of stand bags.

Big Max Launches 2020 Stand Bag Range

Big Max has just launched its new stand bag range for 2020 which includes three designs created to make your golfing experience seamless.

Leading the way is the Aqua Hybrid 2, the 100% waterproof stand bag which can work nicely as a stand or trolley bag. A specially designed, flat, footless base provides a smooth stand bag mechanism that allows the bag to sit perfectly square when placed on a trolley. It also comes with 7 spacious waterproof pockets to house all of your golfing equipment.

But take the hybrid out on its own and it transforms to a stylish lightweight stand bag. The footless stand mechanism works exactly like any other stand bag while the air channel straps allow for breathability and comfort. At just 2.3 kg the Hybrid is a breeze to carry and keeps golfers’ gear completely dry with its Aqua technology. The brand new styling will also help you stand out from the crowd.

The other two designs, the Aqua Eight, and the Dri Lite Eight, also bring new colour ways and designs into 2020 and a high level if practicality too.

The two ‘Eight’ bags both feature an 8.5” top with 7 full length dividers keeping clubs in order. Smart innovations like the velcro glove holder, cooler pocket, air channel strap and leg lock system for use on trolleys mean the ‘Eight’ bags make a golfer’s life on course that little bit easier and a super light weight of 1.9kg for the Dri Lite and 2kg for the Aqua takes the strain out of carrying. Six waterproof pockets in the Dri Lite Eight and five spacious waterproof pockets in the Aqua Eight give all the storage a golfer could need.

The Aqua Hybrid 2 will be available in five different colours and have an SRP of £239.99.The Aqua Eight comes in six colours and has an SRP of £199.99. Finally the Dri Lite Eight comes in three colours and has an SRP of £159.99.

For more gear news do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.