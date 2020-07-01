The brand has unveiled the lightest trolley it has ever created called the TI Lite.

Big Max Launches TI Lite Push Trolley

Big Max has expanded its renowned TI range in 2020 with the introduction of the lightest push trolley it has ever made, the TI Lite.

The new model seeks to combine the successful template of the TI range in a new, ultra-lightweight construction.

Speaking of construction, it is made from a high grade aluminium which weighs just 5.4 kilograms and yet it does not falter in terms of strength or ease of use out on the course.

The ultra-stable axle has a brushed steel finish and despite looking like quite a simple design, it’s adjustable bag brackets accommodate any size golf bag while quick release wheels and the simple, quick folding mechanism allows the TI Lite to be packed away into the smallest spaces in seconds.

It also has a sturdy footbrake along with Quick Lok and Quick Fix accessory mounts to complete the practical features of the new trolley.

The trolley has all your golfing needs covered too as it has storage capabilities for your scorecard, pencil, tees and other golf paraphernalia along with a larger storage compartment for the more valuable items such as phone, keys and other accessories.

Ian Waddicar, U.K. Managing Director at BIG MAX commented, “The TI series has been so successful for BIG MAX because at its core, it’s a high quality design that can be relied on year after year; so much so it inspired BIG MAX’s 5 year manufacturer warranty. With the TI LITE we’ve applied modern materials, processes and features that elevate the classic TI design into a fantastic practical option for any golfer.”

