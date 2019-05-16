Taking the clubs away with you this year? These might be just what you're looking for...

Big Max TCS And Traveller Golf Travel Covers Revealed

Big Max has launched two new travel covers just in time for the summer.

The Aqua TCS and the Traveller each boast innovative features that aim to make life easier for the travelling golfer, whether it’s a short break or a full week away.

The Big Max Aqua TCS is a six-wheel travel cover that combines Big Max waterproof technology with the innovative Travel Connection System (TCS).

Big Max Aqua technology uses 100% waterproof material, waterproof zips and sealed seams while the brand new Travel Connection System turns 2 pieces of luggage into one via a connection system that fits to any wheeled suitcase.

The Aqua TCS also features EZ-UP loading technology for upright loading and an internal bag fix system to keep clubs safe and secure throughout transit.

With additional space from 2 shoe pockets the TCS offers style, storage, protection and practicality that is sure to be a hit amongst frequent travelling golfers.

The Big Max Traveller is a two-wheel travel cover that is perfect for a short trip away.

It includes the same EZ-UP-loading technology for upright loading and an internal bag fixing system keep all clubs in their place during travel.

Combined with its durable nylon cover, the robust design will endure the inevitable knocks and bumps that occur in transit, keeping all your gear safe and secure on its travels.

Two large storage compartments add to the practicality on offer and complete this perfect travelling companion for a short golfing trip away.

TCS: SRP: £199.99. Available in Black, Black/Lime, Black/Red

Traveller: SRP: £129.99. Available in Black.