Take a look at the PXG equipment used by Billy Horschel.

Billy Horschel What’s In The Bag?

What does the 32-year-old carry in his bag every week on Tour? We take a look.

Horschel is signed to PXG, which stands for Parsons Extreme Golf, and was set up by Bob Parsons, the founder of Go Daddy, with the express aim of creating the best golf equipment on the market, regardless of cost.

His driver is the new PXG 0811X GEN 2 model (pictured above) and he then carries two fairway woods, one is a 0341X and the other is the normal 0341 option.

Moving to the irons he interestingly carries the PXG 0311T GEN 2 irons from three-iron to nine-iron but however has decided against using a four-iron. This is a rare option because not many Tour pros leave a gap in their bag like Horschel does.

He then uses three PXG wedges, two of which are the Sugar Daddy model and the other 61 degree model is the Zulu.

Finally he uses a PXG Mustang putter and Titleist Pro V1x ball.