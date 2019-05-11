We take a look at the equipment used by South African golfer Branden Grace

We were lucky enough to spend some time with the South African recently where he talked us through his bag setup for the 2019 season.

WATCH: Branden Grace What’s In The Bag?

*Note – We think he has recently switched from the Rogue Sub Zero fairway wood to the Epic Flash Sub Zero model.

Grace has recently put the brand new Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver in the bag which he says has given him more ball speed and allows him to hit the ball a little bit higher. The new models have Callaway’s innovative Flash Face technology which has been designed through a computer and Artificial Intelligence. To find out how it works in greater detail click here.

We also believe that Grace has switched his trusty Rogue Sub Zero fairway wood for the new Epic Flash Sub Zero model as you can see from closely analysing the picture below.

Shifting to the irons, the South African has three models made by Callaway.

First is a Callaway Apex UT 3-iron, then an X Forged 4-iron and finally he has put the brand new Apex Pro 19’s in the bag going from five to pitching wedge.

In the short-game department, he carries three wedges which are all Callaway Mack Daddy 4’s in the C-Grind. They are 51, 55 and 60 degrees of loft respectively.

Finally he has an Odyssey Stroke Lab V-Line putter.

He uses the Titleist Pro V1x ball.