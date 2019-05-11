Branden Grace What’s In The Bag?

We take a look at the equipment used by South African golfer Branden Grace

Branden Grace What's In The Bag
We were lucky enough to spend some time with the South African recently where he talked us through his bag setup for the 2019 season.

WATCH: Branden Grace What’s In The Bag?

*Note – We think he has recently switched from the Rogue Sub Zero fairway wood to the Epic Flash Sub Zero model.

Grace has recently put the brand new Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver in the bag which he says has given him more ball speed and allows him to hit the ball a little bit higher. The new models have Callaway’s innovative Flash Face technology which has been designed through a computer and Artificial Intelligence. To find out how it works in greater detail click here.

Grace using the Flash driver in Mexico (Getty Images)

We also believe that Grace has switched his trusty Rogue Sub Zero fairway wood for the new Epic Flash Sub Zero model as you can see from closely analysing the picture below.

Grace spotted at pebble Beach with the Epic Flash fairway wood (Getty Images)

Shifting to the irons, the South African has three models made by Callaway.

First is a Callaway Apex UT 3-iron, then an X Forged 4-iron and finally he has put the brand new Apex Pro 19’s in the bag going from five to pitching wedge.

Striking a shot with the Apex Pro 19 irons (Getty Images)

In the short-game department, he carries three wedges which are all Callaway Mack Daddy 4’s in the C-Grind. They are 51, 55 and 60 degrees of loft respectively.

Finally he has an Odyssey Stroke Lab V-Line putter.

He uses the Titleist Pro V1x ball.

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash  9°, with Fujikura Ventus Six-X shaft

3 wood: Callaway Epic Flash 15°, with Oban Kiyoshi 75 05 X-Flex shaft

3-iron: Callaway Apex UT 21°, with True Temper Project X 6.5 shaft

4-iron: Callaway X Forged with True Temper Project X 6.5 shaft

Irons (5-PW): Callaway Apex Pro 19 with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 C-Grind 51°, 55° and 60°, with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab V-Line

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

