Brandon Wu What’s In The Bag?

America’s Brandon Wu turned professional in 2019, and he’s enjoyed a promising start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

He recorded his first victory at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at the end of August this year, which came two weeks after a tied second-place finish at the Albertsons Boise Open.

The victory was enough to secure the Californian a spot at the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot.

Wu is a Titleist brand ambassador – but what clubs does he currently have in the bag?

Over the next few weeks, Wu is expected to transition into the new TSi2, which has made its debut on tour.

Currently, he uses a Titleist TS3 driver and Titleist TS2 fairway wood.

He has two options with his utility irons – a Titliest U-500 2-iron and Titliest U-500 3-iron, and he plays Titleist T100 irons (4-9).

Wu also has four Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges in the bag with lofts of 46°, 52°, 56° and 60°.

He putter of choice is a Scotty Cameron 009, and he plays a Titleist Pro V1 ball

In terms of footwear and apparel, Wu wears adidas.

Driver: Titleist TS3, 9.5°

3-wood: Titleist TS2, 15°, 42¾, Tour AD IZ 8 TX-Flex, D1

Utility irons: Titleist U-500 (2-iron), Motore Speeder HB 9.8 Tour S-Flex, Titleist U-500 (3-iron), NS Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X-Flex

Irons (4-9): Titleist T100, NS Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X-Flex

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 46-10F (NS Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X-Flex #9), 52-12F, 56-14F, 60-08M all with Dynamic Gold S400 #9 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Glove: Titleist Players

