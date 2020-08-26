We take a look inside the TaylorMade bag of Brendan Lawlor

Brendan Lawlor What’s In The Bag?

A rising star in the game of golf Brendan Lawlor has been a driving force in bringing disability golf into the mainstream and will become the first disabled golfer to compete on the European Tour since Ced Lescut in 2015 when he tees it up this week at the UK Championship.

Lawlor will be competing at The Belfry with pretty much a new set of clubs too as he has recently signed with TaylorMade.

Brendan said of the signing; “To sign with TaylorMade, a brand I have watched my idols play with all my life is simply a dream come true. I cannot thank TaylorMade enough for all they are doing to support all areas of the game including disability golf. TaylorMade really are leading the way in promoting inclusivity in golf and I could not be prouder to be a part of that movement.”

So what exactly does he put into his bag? Let’s take a look.

Lawlor plays a full bag of TaylorMade equipment at the moment starting with a TaylorMade SIM Max driver, SIM Max three-wood and SIM Max hybrid which have 10.5, 15 and 19 degrees of loft respectively.

He does also occasionally put the SIM Max five-wood in the bag too but this often comes in and out swapping with the hybrid.

From four-iron down to pitching wedge he uses a set of TaylorMade P790 irons and he then has three Milled Grind 2 wedges with 48, 54 and 58 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is a TaylorMade Spider X Copper and he games a TP5 golf ball as well.

*The five-wood comes in and out of his setup often swapping the hybrid. The hybrid was in the bag for the 2020 UK Championship. Driver: TaylorMade SIM Max, 10.5 degrees with a HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.0 shaft Three-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 15 degrees with a HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.0 shaft *Five-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 19 degrees with a HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.0 shaft Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max, 19 degrees with a Ventus Blue 70 S shaft

Irons (4-PW): TaylorMade P790 all with Nippon 850 GH shafts Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 48°, 54° and 58° degrees all with Nippon 850 GH shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Copper


