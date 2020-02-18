Brendon Todd What’s In The Bag?

Brendon Todd won in back-to-back weeks in 2019. Here we look at what clubs he carries right now.

For much of 2019 American Brendon Todd ranked outside the world’s top-500 golfers however he won the Bermuda Championship in November to collect his first PGA Tour win for nearly five years.

Unbelievably he won in his next start too at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. As a result he catapulted into the world’s top 100 which sees him play the biggest events in the game of golf.

Here we have taken a look at the clubs he uses out on Tour.

Todd currently has an interesting bag of clubs that includes models from five different brands. For example at the top of the bag he uses a Ping G410 LST driver and a G410 hybrid. His three-wood is a TaylorMade M5.

He then plays a combo set of Titleist irons. His four and five-irons are Titleist 718 T-MB’s and the rest from six to pitching wedge are 718 CB’s.

He then uses two different model of wedge, two of which are Titleist Vokey SM7’s, and then his 60 degree is an RM-Proto from Fourteen Golf.

His flat-stick is a Sik Pro C-Series and he uses a Titleist Pro V1x ball.

Driver: Ping G410 LST (10.5 degrees), Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 60 TX

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), UST Mamiya VTS Tour SPX 8X

Hybrid: Ping G410 (19 degrees), Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 90 TX

Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (4, 5), Titleist 718 CB (6-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT S400

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50-10, 54-10), Fourteen Golf RM-Proto (60-10T), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (50, 54), KBS Tour S+ (60)

Putter: Sik Pro C-Series

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Fury

For more what’s in the bag information, do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.