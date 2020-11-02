Brian Gay What’s In The Bag?

Take a look inside the bag setup of five-time PGA Tour winner Brian Gay.

American Brian Gay got back into the winners circle for the first time in over seven years at the 2020 Bermuda Championship thanks to a playoff victory over Wyndham Clark.

It was his 5th PGA Tour victory and first since a major back issue resulted in having to use a Major Medial Extension for two seasons on the PGA Tour.

Below we have taken a look inside his bag.

Gay has an interesting mix of clubs in the bag at the moment. His driver has recently changed from a Ping G410 model, to a TaylorMade SIM with nine degrees of loft. He also uses a SIM three-wood with 15 degrees of loft.

From there instead of a five-wood he has a Callaway Apex hybrid and then a Srixon Z U45 utility iron.

The rest of his irons go from five-iron down to pitching wedge and they are Srixon Z745’s.

Gay carries three Titleist Vokey SM8 Raw wedges with 50, 55 and 59 degrees of loft.

Finally his putter is a Scotty Cameron TN2 Tour Prototype and his ball is a Titleist Pro V1.

He also wears G/FORE golf shoes and wears the brand’s apparel too.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Apex (20 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 90 TX shaft

Irons: Srixon Z U45 (4), Srixon Z 745 (5-PW) all with Project X 6.0 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 Raw (50-12F, 56-14F at 55, 60-10S at 59) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Spinner shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron TN2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

