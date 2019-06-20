We take a look inside the bag of immensely successful LPGA player Brooke Henderson.

Brooke Henderson What’s In The Bag?

Henderson became the most successful Canadian golfer to play on the PGA and LPGA Tours in 2019 after she collected her ninth professional tournament victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

“That’s so special and so incredible,” said Henderson. “Earlier this year to get my eighth win was a huge deal for myself and I felt like the whole country as well, and to kind of break that record now is really exciting. I just look forward to the rest of the summer and hopefully a lot more wins in the future.”

What does she put in her bag out on Tour? Let’s take a look.

Henderson uses a full set of Ping clubs at the moment and a Titleist ball.

At the top of the bag she carries Ping’s G400 model of wood in the driver (8 degrees), fairway woods (12.4 degrees and 18 degrees) and hybrid (22 degrees). It is not known whether she has any plans to shift to the new Ping G410 models.

Then, in the irons she has Ping i210’s from five-iron to U-Wedge and carries two Glide Forged wedges with 53 and 60 degrees of loft respectively.

Finally she has a Sigma Fetch 2 putter with its revolutionary design that helps players pick the ball out of the hole. Indeed the ball she uses to do so is Titleist’s Pro V1.