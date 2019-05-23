Winner of 4 Majors, we take a look at the clubs Brooks Koepka used to win his first at Erin Hills in 2017.

Brooks Koepka 2017 US Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

Having risen to world number one and collected four Major championships in a very short amount of time, Brooks Koepka has become one of the biggest forces to be reckoned with in golf.

With his victory at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in 2019, he defended his win at Bellerive the year before in imperious fashion.

Koepka is also the reigning US Open champion and is going for three wins in a row at Pebble Beach too. His first Major win came at the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills in which he shot 67 in the final round to win by four.

What clubs did he use to do so? We take a look in this classic WITB.

Koepka, similar to his current bag, had a mix-and-match set-up with several brands getting represented including TaylorMade, Nike, Mizuno, Titleist and Scotty Cameron.

At the top of the bag he carried a TaylorMade M2 driver as well as a three-wood.

Then, to plug the gap between the woods and irons, he carried a Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron which he still carries today. He is one of the very few players to still have a Nike club in the bag after they stopped production back in 2016.

The rest of his irons were Mizuno JPX 900 Tours which went from 4-iron to pitching wedge. These irons, if the story is to be believed, were designed specifically for Brooks after his contract with Titleist ended. Of course he signed with Nike but they left the club business in 2016, so Mizuno reached out to Koepka again. After a brief period of testing the JPX 900 Tours went straight into the bag.

The rest of his bag is made up of Titleist clubs – three wedges are Vokey’s, two were SM5’s and the 60 degree option was an SM4. Finally he used a Scotty Cameron Tour Only T10 Select Newport 2.