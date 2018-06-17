Here we look at Brooks Koepka's US Open winning WITB

Brooks Koepka What’s In The Bag?

Brooks Koepka won his second major and second US Open in a row at Shinnecock Hills.

Koepka, just like Masters winner Patrick Reed, the American has no equipment contract so has the freedom to use whatever clubs he chooses.

The US Open champion was a Nike staffer but has had to look elsewhere for his equipment after the company announced they were to stop making hardware in August 2016.

And like Reed again, Koepka had a Nike club in the bag in the form of his Nike Vapor Fly 3 iron, which he uses to such great effect off the tee.

That was in the bag last year in his win at Erin Hills and his setup is largely similar to that.

He used a TaylorMade M2 driver last year and has switched that out for the new M3.

His driving distance average is 308 yards so far this season.

He also has the TaylorMade M2 Tour HL 3 wood in the bag.

His irons are the Mizuno JPX900 Tour. He used them last year at Erin Hills.

Koepka has three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges in the bag, an upgrade on his SM5s which he had last year.

He still has his Tour Only Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport putter.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1x.