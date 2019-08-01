Here we take a look at the different equipment World Number One Brooks Koepka has used through the years...

Brooks Koepka’s Equipment Through The Years

Brooks Koepka currently reigns supreme over the world of golf having won four Majors over the past three seasons.

The American is one of the richest and most marketable names in the game but surprisingly he hasn’t had a full-bag equipment deal for three years.

He began life as a Titleist/FJ player but signed with Nike in January 2016 before the company announced that they were to stop making golf clubs some eight months later.

Since then, Koepka has enjoyed the freedom of using whichever equipment he pleases…and it has been working for him!

Below, we go back through the years to look at the gear Brooks Koepka has used on his journey to the top…

2012

The American began his professional career signed with Titleist and FootJoy.

His driver in 2012 was the Titleist 910D2 and he had Titleist’s 712CB irons.

He was using Vokey wedges too along with a Scotty Cameron putter and a Titleist ball.

His iron shafts of choice from then until now have been True Temper Dynamic Gold.

2013

By 2013 the American had upgraded his driver to Titleist’s 913D2 as well as adding in the 913FD strong 3 wood and 714CB irons.

Notice that Koepka was using the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 SLT T10 putter back then…it has been in the bag for all four of his Majors.

His old faithful.

Driver: Titleist 913D2

Fairway: Titleist 913FD

Hybrid: 913HD/Utility: Titleist 712U

Irons: Titleist 714CB

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM4

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2 SLT T10

2014

Koepka’s setup largely remained the same in 2014 until later in the year when he transitioned into Titleist’s new 915 range of woods, adding in the driver, FD 3 wood and hybrid.

He did, however, tinker with his putter and used two other Scotty Camerons in 2014 including the GoLo 3 model which he used in his first ever European Tour victory at the Turkish Airlines Open.

He also putted with a Scotty Cameron Kombi mallet at the Open Championship.

Driver: Titleist 915D2

3 wood: Titleist 915FD

Hybrid: Titleist 915H

Irons: Titleist 714CB

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron GoLo 3

2015

Koepka was back using his T10 Select Scotty Cameron in early 2015.

Aside from putting his old trusty flat stick back in the bag, not much changed for Koepka in 2015 who still had Titleist’s 915 metalwoods as well as the 714CB irons.

One change he did make was switching out his Mitsubishi Diamana Whiteboard shaft for a Mitsubishi Kuro Kage model in the driver.

2016

It all changed for Koepka in 2016 when he signed a an equipment deal with Nike that included his apparel, glove and shoes too.

The American initially put in 13 Nike clubs whilst keeping his Scotty Cameron putter before later changing it to a Nike.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Koepka put in the Nike Vapor Fly range of metalwoods as well as the Nike Vapor Pro Combo irons and Nike Engage wedges.

He also added in the Nike Vapor Fly 3 iron that he still uses in 2019 and has had in the bag for all four Major victories.

Koepka tried a couple of different Nike putters throughout the year but was back to his Scotty Cameron T10 Select by the Ryder Cup after the huge bombshell that was Nike’s exit from the equipment market…not ideal for him after only signing with them in January.

Another big change for him in 2016 was the ball.

He had always been a Titleist ball player but switched to Nike’s RZN Platinum, as seen above in someone’s backpack at the Ryder Cup.

2017

Having signed an equipment deal in January 2016, Koepka was suddenly an equipment free agent with the freedom to use whichever clubs he wanted.

He clearly did lots of equipment testing over the off-season as he came out in 2017 with plenty of changes to his bag and stuck with them for the year.

He put the 2016 TaylorMade M2 driver in play, added Mizuno’s JXP900 Tour irons and went back to Titleist Vokey wedges.

He also went back to a Titleist ball.

He kept the Nike Vapor Fly 3 wood and Nike Vapor Fly 3 iron, although he later changed his 3 wood to the 2017 M2 Tour, which he has used in all four of his Major wins.

His putter, of course, remained the Titleist Scotty Cameron T10 Select and he went on to use this set up to win his maiden Major at the US Open that year.

The American also changed his bag from the stock Blue Nike one their players used to a bespoke white Nike one.

2017 WITB –

Driver: 2016 TaylorMade M2

3 wood: 2017 TaylorMade M2 Tour

3 iron: Nike Vapor Fly Pro

Irons: Mizuno JPX900 Tour

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 and SM4 TVD

Putter: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

2018

Not much changed for Koepka in 2018 apart from an upgrade in the driver department to the TaylorMade M3.

2019

The American once again upgraded his driver in 2019 to the TaylorMade M5 and also upgraded his irons to Mizuno’s newer JPX919 Tour.

He still has the 2017 TaylorMade M2 Tour 3 wood, Nike Vapor Fly 3 iron and Titleist Vokey wedges.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Above: Koepka’s Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport putter seen and his Pro V1x ball