We look at the equipment Bryson DeChambeau will use at the PGA Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?

The ‘Golfing Scientist’, as he’s known, is famous for his one length irons that he will put into play at the PGA Championship next week. At the moment he is just on the outside of the US Ryder Cup team and will be looking to win again in 2018 after his Memorial win earlier this year.

Bryson DeChambeau birdied the second playoff hole to win his second PGA Tour title at the Memorial Tournament.

The American held the 54-hole lead and needed two putts to win on the 72nd hole in regulation, although three putts meant he, Kyle Stanley and Byeong-Hun An needed a playoff to decide things.

Stanley was eliminated after the first hole and DeChambeau sealed victory with a birdie second time around.

It was his third professional victory, having won the John Deere Classic last year and the DAP Championship in the Web.com Tour Finals in September 2016.

In 2015, he became the fifth man in history to win the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Division 1 Championship and US Amateur in the same year.

All of his irons are seven iron length to ensure he swings the same with every club and all of his clubs have extremely thick grips, similar to SuperStroke putter grips.

He turned professional after the 2016 Masters and signed with Cobra Puma Golf, who crafted the King Forged One Length irons for him.

He has a full bag of Cobra clubs, barring the putter which is a ‘Sik’ blade.

DeChambeau uses the Bridgestone Tour B X ball and also wears a Bridgestone glove.

Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro 8.5°, with Project X T1100 75x shaft

3 wood: Cobra King LTD 3/4 14.5°, with Project X HZRDUS Black 85x shaft

5 wood: Cobra King F8+ Baffler 17.5°, with Project X HZRDUS Black 85x shaft

Irons (4-5): Cobra King Utility with True Temper X7 shafts

Irons (6-PW): Cobra King Forged One Length 37.5″, with True Temper X7 shafts

Wedges: Cobra King V Grind 50° and King WideLow Grind 55° and 60° all 37.5″, with True Temper X7 shafts

Putter: Sik blade

Golf Monthly Instruction

Ball: Bridgestone B300-S

Apparel and shoes: Puma