Here we take a look at the Ping gear Bubba Watson has been using in 2018.

Bubba Watson‘s storming season shows no signs of slowing down after three victories and below we take a look at the clubs he has used to get to his current position of 16th in the world rankings.

WATCH: Bubba Watson What’s in the bag?

The American shot a final round 63 to win the Travelers Championship for the third time – his third PGA Tour title of 2018 and his 12th in total.

In what has been one of the biggest equipment stories on Tour this year, Bubba now has three victories since ending his multi-year deal with Volvik in November.

Bubba is currently 14th in the world after missing his last two cuts at the Open Championship and RBC Canadian Open.

He switched back to the Titleist Pro V1x and it seems to be working very well for him again.

Bubba plays a full bag of Ping products, here we take a closer look.

His driver is the Ping G400 LST in the classic Bubba pink and the American has it with a low 7.6° of loft, perfect for hitting those power fades.

The LST stands for ‘Low spin technology’ – to help fast swingers keep the ball down.

He ranks 6th on the PGA Tour this season in driving distance with an average of 313 yards. He’s also 2nd in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee, emphasising his ball striking prowess.