Here we take a look at the Ping gear used by Bubba Watson to win his 12th PGA Tour title at the Travelers Championship

Bubba Watson What’s In The Bag?

Bubba Watson’s storming season shows no signs of slowing down after yet another victory.

The American shot a final round 63 to win the Travelers Championship for third third time – his third PGA Tour title of 2018 and his 12th in total.

Bubba moves up to 13th in the world, his highest ranking since he dropped to outside the top 100 in early February. His career-high is 2nd.

In what has been one of the biggest equipment stories on Tour this year, Bubba now three victories since ending his multi-year deal with Volvik in November.

He switched back to the Titleist Pro V1x and it seems to be working very well for him again.

Bubba plays a full bag of Ping products, here we take a closer look.

His driver is the Ping G400 LST in the classic Bubba pink and the American has it with a low 7.6° of loft, perfect for hitting those power fades.

The LST stands for ‘Low spin technology’ – to help fast swingers keep the ball down.

He ranks 7th on the PGA Tour this season in driving distance with an average of 312.6 yards. He’s also 4th in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee, emphasising his ball striking prowess.