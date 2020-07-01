Bushnell's new Wingman GPS speaker will play your favourite music on the course while also providing audible front, middle and back distances to the green

Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker Launched

Bushnell may be known for its cutting-edge laser rangefinders, like the new Tour V5 models, but it has now unveiled the unique Wingman GPS Speaker.

Recently earning a place in our coveted Editor’s Choice Awards for 2020, it combines GPS and Bluetooth technologies to provide golfers with audible front, center and back distances, all while listening to the music of their choice through mobile applications.

Simply pair the Wingman with your music source (e.g. mobile phone) and the Bushnell Golf App. To get audible GPS distances from your Bushnell Golf App, press the remote button – the music softens whilst yardages are spoken and then returns to previous setting.

Additionally, the speaker comes standard with Bushnell’s Magnetic Bite technology which allows the speaker to be secured to any golf buggy without the need for an aftermarket accessory.

It also offers Auto hole advance, 10+ hour battery life and a USB charging port.

Bushnell Golf has also announced an upgrade to its GPS app, which is free to download for all Bushnell Golf product owners and suitable for Apple and Android phone users.

Golfers now have access to over 36,000 professionally mapped golf courses worldwide, front, centre, back measurements to the green, custom points and 3D graphic layouts of each hole and fly throughs on every hole.

Enter your score on the golf course whilst playing, and the score registers on the app enabling easy tracking of total scores and putts.

You’re able to track fairways and greens hit in regulation, putts taken plus shot distance measurement for review after the round. Wireless updates of golf courses can be done via a mobile Bluetooth connection.

Once downloaded, the App can be used with or without a Bushnell device, enabling golfers to benefit from its many features even if they aren’t using their laser or GPS.

The Bushnell Wingman is available now with an RRP of £149.