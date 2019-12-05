Byeong-Hun An What’s In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of Korean professional golfer Byeong-Hun An.

An has an equipment contract with Titleist at the moment and 13 of his 14 clubs are made by the company.

At the top of the bag his driver is a Titleist TS3 and then, interestingly we are yet to confirm what exact fairway wood he has in the bag. He had been using the Titleist TS2 but we are uncertain whether this remains in the bag at the moment.

An uses three different types of Titleist iron right now. His 2-iron is a U500, then from three to five-iron he has 716T-MB’s and finally 620 MB’s go from six to nine-iron.

An has been playing the Titleist Vokey SM7’s for a while but given he retweeted the post below it would not be surprising to see him using the Titleist Vokey SM8’s in the not too distant future.

The final club in the bag is an Odyssey Toulon Design Madison which has recently changed. He had been using a Scotty Cameron with a black finish but has switched to the Odyssey. We spotted this change at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges tournament.

Driver: Titleist TS3

Fairway: Titleist TS2 (to be confirmed)

Utility Iron: Titleist U500 (2-iron)

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (3-5 iron), Titleist 620 MB (6-9 iron),

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (48, 52, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Prototype (60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Madison

BUY NOW (US): Odyssey Toulon Design Madison from Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

