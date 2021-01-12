The new five Callaway Apex 21 irons and two hybrids launched today should allow more golfers to experience Callaway's signature Apex performance

Callaway Apex 21 Irons And Hybrids Launched

Callaway has today unveiled a comprehensive new range of Apex 21 irons catering for more types of player that seeking Apex-like feel and distance control.

Apex has always represented excellent all-round performance for the serious golfer, both as a distance iron and better-player model, and the Apex 21 takes this a step further by being the first forged iron with a Flash Face Cup designed with Artificial Intelligence for faster ball speeds.

Increased forgiveness comes from a new Tungsten Energy Core, which is five times heavier than the tungsten weight in the Apex 19 irons to promote higher and more consistent launch and spin.

The body of the iron is forged from a 1025 mild carbon steel body for a soft feel, assisted by Callaway’s urethane microspheres to deliver exceptional sound and feel at impact. The improved shaping of the head also helps to enhance feel through the turf.

The new Apex DCB opens up Apex to more distance-orientated players by delivering the look, feel and performance of a forged players club with the forgiveness of a deep cavity back design.

Apex DCB is the most forgiving Apex iron Callaway has ever made thanks to the deep cavity back and enhanced sole width being engineered for easy launch and solid turf interaction out of a variety of lies.

Up to 50 grams of tungsten in the long and mid irons precisely positions the CG to promote launch throughout the set, and more forgiveness on off- centre shots. To ensure feel isn’t sacrificed, the Apex DCB irons have the urethane microspheres to improve the sound while the improved shaping helps enhance feel through the turf.

For the golfers that seeks a more compact profile at address, there’s the new Apex 21 Pro iron. It boasts the same A.I.-designed Flash Face Cup and urethane microspheres in an all-new forged 1025 hollow body construction.

For the first time in Apex Pro, a Tungsten Energy Core includes up to 90 grams of tungsten per iron to improve launch characteristics while simultaneously improving forgiveness.

For the better player seeking the ultimate in feel and shot making, there’s the new Apex MB iron. This muscleback boasts a classic shape with a traditional, thin topline, refined sole, compact blade length and stunning chrome finish.

Precision grooves are designed to promote the high level of control and consistent spin as well as reducing fliers from the rough to deliver even more control. A new weight in the centre of the clubhead allows swing weights to be precisely dialled in without sacrificing performance.

Another brand new model in the Apex line is the Apex TCB. This custom-order only model is a tour-inspired forged players’ cavity back iron designed specifically for tour and elite players.

It has a similar footprint to the X-Forged iron from 2018 but now uses a 1025 full hollow body construction coupled with a face plate and visible tungsten weighting to maximise performance.

All the Apex irons go on sale February 11th with an RRP of £1,089 in steel and £1,399 in graphite.

Joining the five new iron models are two Apex 21 hybrids. The Apex 21 hybrid feature A.I. designed Jailbreak blades that maximise ball speed and distance.

They do this by increasing the vertical stiffness near the sole of the club, creating more speed low on the face where players often mishit their hybrids.

These blades also allow the Face Cup to flex on the crown to promote better spin rate consistency, and the bars are spread to enhance torsional stiffness, leading to more forgiveness all across the face.

A large amount of tungsten weighting in each loft offering precisely positions the CG lower to promote high launch, and to provide more forgiveness on off-centre shots.

The Apex 21 hybrid also has an adjustable hosel for loft and lie angle, which differs to the fixed hosel on the Apex 21 Pro hybrid.

The model is smaller and more iron-like, offering greater control of ball flight and workability for the better player. It boasts a forged 455 High Strength Face Cup for strength and flexibility while aiding spin consistency across the face.

Both Callaway Apex 21 hybrids go on sale February 11th with an RRP of £249.