Which Callaway Ball Is Right For Me?

Check out the latest golf balls from Callaway

2018 Callaway Chrome Soft Yellow

The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game.

Callaway has every skill level covered when it comes to its ball range, with its Chrome Soft a popular choice for a wide range of golfers. However, the range is fairly extensive, so here’s a look at the current line-up to help you select the right Callaway ball for your game.

Callaway Ball Range

Callaway Chrome Soft Ball   

Price: £37.99

Key Technology:
Graphene Dual SoftFast core has allowed for a thinner outer core and larger inner core to enhance ball’s speed and reduce long-game spin for more distance
New urethane cover means the feel has been made softer

Callaway Chrome Soft Ball Review

Verdict: The Chrome Soft ball is ideal if you want that premium level of performance through the bag without the premium price tag

Will Suit: Golfers who want a ball that offers both driver and iron performance as well as a soft feel and short-game control

BUY NOW: Callaway Chrome Soft Balls from American Golf for £34.99

Callaway Chrome Soft X Ball

Price: £37.99

Key Technology:
Graphene Dual SoftFast core delivers faster ball speed, high launch and low spin
Hex Aerodynamics aids longer carry

Callaway Chrome Soft X Ball Review

Verdict: The X version is for faster swingers to maximise distance; for golfers who want a ball that offers both driver and iron performance as well as a soft feel and short-game control. It’s ideal if you want that premium level of performance through the bag without the premium price tag

Will Suit: Faster swingers

BUY NOW: Callaway Chrome Soft X Balls from American Golf for £34.99

Callaway Supersoft Ball

Price: £25.99

Key Technology:
Super soft, low compression core
Tri-­ionomer cover provides increased softness and feel, and more control on wedge shots
Hex Aerodynamics aids longer carry

Will Suit: Those will average swing speeds

BUY NOW: Callaway Supersoft Balls from American Golf for £19.99

Callaway Superhot Bold Ball

Price: £32.99 (15-pack)

Key Technology:
High Energy Core ball for fast ball speeds and longer distance
Soft feel and ultra-soft cover
Thin cover for controllable spin on pitches and chips
Coloured matte finish (orange, yellow, red)

Will Suit: Game improvers needing distance help from the tee

BUY NOW: Callaway Superhot Bold from American Golf for £29.95

Which Callaway ball is the right one for you? Hopefully this helps. Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.