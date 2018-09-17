Check out the latest golf balls from Callaway

Which Callaway Ball Is Right For Me?

The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game.

Callaway has every skill level covered when it comes to its ball range, with its Chrome Soft a popular choice for a wide range of golfers. However, the range is fairly extensive, so here’s a look at the current line-up to help you select the right Callaway ball for your game.

Callaway Ball Range

Callaway Chrome Soft Ball

Price: £37.99

Key Technology:

Graphene Dual SoftFast core has allowed for a thinner outer core and larger inner core to enhance ball’s speed and reduce long-game spin for more distance

New urethane cover means the feel has been made softer

Callaway Chrome Soft Ball Review

Verdict: The Chrome Soft ball is ideal if you want that premium level of performance through the bag without the premium price tag

Will Suit: Golfers who want a ball that offers both driver and iron performance as well as a soft feel and short-game control

BUY NOW: Callaway Chrome Soft Balls from American Golf for £34.99

Callaway Chrome Soft X Ball

Price: £37.99

Key Technology:

Graphene Dual SoftFast core delivers faster ball speed, high launch and low spin

Hex Aerodynamics aids longer carry

Callaway Chrome Soft X Ball Review

Verdict: The X version is for faster swingers to maximise distance; for golfers who want a ball that offers both driver and iron performance as well as a soft feel and short-game control. It’s ideal if you want that premium level of performance through the bag without the premium price tag

Will Suit: Faster swingers

BUY NOW: Callaway Chrome Soft X Balls from American Golf for £34.99

Callaway Supersoft Ball

Price: £25.99

Key Technology:

Super soft, low compression core

Tri-­ionomer cover provides increased softness and feel, and more control on wedge shots

Hex Aerodynamics aids longer carry

Will Suit: Those will average swing speeds

BUY NOW: Callaway Supersoft Balls from American Golf for £19.99

Callaway Superhot Bold Ball

Price: £32.99 (15-pack)

Key Technology:

High Energy Core ball for fast ball speeds and longer distance

Soft feel and ultra-soft cover

Thin cover for controllable spin on pitches and chips

Coloured matte finish (orange, yellow, red)

Will Suit: Game improvers needing distance help from the tee

BUY NOW: Callaway Superhot Bold from American Golf for £29.95

Which Callaway ball is the right one for you? Hopefully this helps. Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.