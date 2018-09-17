Check out the latest golf balls from Callaway
Which Callaway Ball Is Right For Me?
The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game.
Callaway has every skill level covered when it comes to its ball range, with its Chrome Soft a popular choice for a wide range of golfers. However, the range is fairly extensive, so here’s a look at the current line-up to help you select the right Callaway ball for your game.
Callaway Ball Range
Callaway Chrome Soft Ball
Price: £37.99
Key Technology:
Graphene Dual SoftFast core has allowed for a thinner outer core and larger inner core to enhance ball’s speed and reduce long-game spin for more distance
New urethane cover means the feel has been made softer
Callaway Chrome Soft Ball Review
Verdict: The Chrome Soft ball is ideal if you want that premium level of performance through the bag without the premium price tag
Will Suit: Golfers who want a ball that offers both driver and iron performance as well as a soft feel and short-game control
Callaway Chrome Soft X Ball
Price: £37.99
Key Technology:
Graphene Dual SoftFast core delivers faster ball speed, high launch and low spin
Hex Aerodynamics aids longer carry
Callaway Chrome Soft X Ball Review
Verdict: The X version is for faster swingers to maximise distance; for golfers who want a ball that offers both driver and iron performance as well as a soft feel and short-game control. It’s ideal if you want that premium level of performance through the bag without the premium price tag
Will Suit: Faster swingers
Callaway Supersoft Ball
Price: £25.99
Key Technology:
Super soft, low compression core
Tri-ionomer cover provides increased softness and feel, and more control on wedge shots
Hex Aerodynamics aids longer carry
Will Suit: Those will average swing speeds
Callaway Superhot Bold Ball
Price: £32.99 (15-pack)
Key Technology:
High Energy Core ball for fast ball speeds and longer distance
Soft feel and ultra-soft cover
Thin cover for controllable spin on pitches and chips
Coloured matte finish (orange, yellow, red)
Will Suit: Game improvers needing distance help from the tee
