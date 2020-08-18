The new Callaway Big Bertha B21 range revealed today promises easy launch, added distance through lower spin and extra slice-fighting assistance

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Range Revealed

Callaway claims to have created the perfect driver for the higher handicapper, promising distance through low spin and slice correction while maintaining the all-important forgiveness.

Low spin via a low-forward centre of gravity and high MOI don’t normally go hand in hand but Callaway says its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a new face material and Jailbreak bars has unlocked extra performance.

The larger A.I. Designed Flash Face SS21 has been made of a super strong, heat-treated TA-15 titanium, which allows for the complex face architecture required to promote optimal speed, forgiveness, and spin characteristics.

The driver also features a T2C Triaxial carbon crown, which allows weight to be redistributed to more desirable areas. To help fight your slice, this driver has reduced face progression to help start the ball more left, internal heel weighting and generates lower spin to help reduce the amount of curvature on the flight.

Two internal Jailbreak bars connect the sole and crown to promote fast ball speed while a completely new RCH shaft, designed by Callaway to specifically enhance the Big Bertha offering, has an Active Tip Flag section for easy launch.

The Big Bertha B21 fairway wood and hybrid share many of the same technologies as the driver as well as additional offset to promote a straighter flight. To further enhance launch and trajectory, the hybrids incorporate dual MIM’ed (Metal‐Injected Moulding) tungsten weights into the sole of the clubhead.

To make the Big Bertha B21 irons easy to hit they feature generous offset, wide soles and thick toplines to inspire confidence.

High balls speeds and increased spin robustness from every club in the set comes from the a unique Flash Face architecture on each individual iron designed by A.I. A tungsten toe weight centres the CG on the middle of the scorelines for forgiveness while a second visible tungsten weight sits low in the sole and to the rear to increase launch angle.

To improve feel, urethane microspheres are strategically designed to absorb unwanted vibration without reducing speed.

The Callaway Big Bertha B21 range goes on sale September 10th with the following RRPs: driver £449, fairways £279, hybrids £229, irons £899.