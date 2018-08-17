Show your patriotic side with Callaway's new Euro and Stars & Stripes Chrome Soft golf balls

Callaway Chrome Soft Europe And Stars & Stripes Truvis Balls Launched

There’s a certain USA vs Europe match coming up next month in Paris and here is your chance to get into the spirit.

Callaway has just launched its new Chrome Soft European and Stars & Stripes Truvis golf balls – which will you go for?

Related: Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball review

The balls retail at £37.99 and go on sale here in the UK on Monday 20th August.

Both balls feature the Truvis pattern which has been designed to help you see your golf ball better while in flight.