Show your patriotic side with Callaway's new Euro and Stars & Stripes Chrome Soft golf balls
Callaway Chrome Soft Europe And Stars & Stripes Truvis Balls Launched
There’s a certain USA vs Europe match coming up next month in Paris and here is your chance to get into the spirit.
Callaway has just launched its new Chrome Soft European and Stars & Stripes Truvis golf balls – which will you go for?
The balls retail at £37.99 and go on sale here in the UK on Monday 20th August.
Both balls feature the Truvis pattern which has been designed to help you see your golf ball better while in flight.
Just like the regular Chrome Soft, the balls feature Callaway’s new graphene-infused Dual Soft Fast Core, which comes with a larger inner core to maximise compression energy to keep driver spin low and launch high for increased distance.
The Dual Core is said to increase distance on the longer clubs yet also increase control in the scoring areas.
The Chrome Soft Truvis balls come with the same tour urethane cover as the regular Chrome Soft, which comes with a soft feel and increases spin on your pitches and chip shots around the green.
The ball is also said to compress easier on off-centre strikes for added distance on mishits.