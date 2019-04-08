The ball Phil Mickelson has been using is finally unveiled as the new Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track

Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track Ball Unveiled

You might have seen Phil Mickelson using a very different looking ball en route to winning the A&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year.

It was in fact a new version of the Callaway Chrome Soft X that featured the Triple Track alignment system, which we first saw on the ERC Soft model launched in January.

But now it is available on Callaway’s most popular tour ball offering, using Vernier Hyper Acuity to improve alignment compared to a regular side stamp alignment aid. It’s likely Mickelson will use this ball at Augusta this week for the US Masters, a tournament he has won three times.

RELATED: Best Premium Balls 2019

US MASTERS PODCAST Golf Monthly Instruction

The Chrome Soft X ball combines Tour-proven performance with a soft feel and mis-hit forgiveness. This is largely down to Callaway’s groundbreaking use of Graphene within its Dual SoftFast Core as well as a new, larger inner core that maximises compression energy while minimising driver-spin and promoting high launch for long distance.

There’s also a thin, ultra-soft premium Urethane cover that generates more spin on pitches and chips and helps provide a softer feel, along with the low compression core.

As a result of these technologies, golfers are said to expect to experience a very fast and soft-feeling ball with high launch and low spin off the driver for long distance, more workability from tee-to-green, and shot-stopping spin with increased control from irons and wedges.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Other players using the Chrome Soft X ball include Francesco Molinari and Xander Schauffele, who have both also won on the PGA Tour this year. It remains to be seen if they will switch to the Triple Track version.

The Callaway Chrome Soft X balls with Triple Track Technology will be available in Europe from April 19th, 2019 with an RRP of £39.99 per dozen.