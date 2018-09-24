Check out the latest drivers that Callaway has on offer

Which Callaway Driver Is Right For Me?

Finding the right driver for your game is a key factor in helping you to hit more fairways and lower your scores.

Callaway has an extensive range of drivers on the market, covering all skill levels and delivering different performance benefits.

To help find the right Callaway driver for you, be sure to click through to the full reviews.

Callaway Driver Range

Callaway XR Speed Driver

Price: £339

Key Technology:

New X Face VFT (Variable Face Thickness) and Speed Step near

New carbon composite crown 45 per cent lighter than XR16 for improved forgiveness and efficiency

Callaway XR Speed Driver Review

Verdict: While we struggled to control the clubface at times, our clubhead speed did increase over XR 16 and slower swingers will certainly get the benefits from the lightweight feel more, while everyone will love the distance and forgiveness on offer from a modern-day driver coming in at under £350

Will Suit: Golfers with slow and moderate swing speeds for whom a lighter feel may increase club speed for added distance

BUY NOW: Callaway XR Speed Driver from American Golf for £299

Callaway Rogue Driver

Price: £469

Key Technology:

Lighter Jailbreak bars more hourglass in shape and more effective at stiffening body of clubhead to make face more flexible on a wider area

New variable thickness X Face designed to accommodate impact of Jailbreak at impact Lower CG provides ultimate distance without compromise

New Speed Step crown design reduces aerodynamic drag for increased club speed

Callaway Rogue Driver Review

Verdict: Those who have invested in Epic won’t be losing out considerably by not upgrading, but Rogue does seem to be slightly more forgiving and feel better too while the larger profile of the standard model may also suit the eye of the average golfer a little more

Will Suit: Ticks the box for a wide range of skill levels, although the larger profile of the standard model may suit the eye of the average golfer a little more

BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue Driver from American Golf for £429

Callaway Rogue Sub Zero Driver

Price: £469

Key Technology:

5g weight on front of sole produces lower spin and more penetrating flight

Callaway Rogue Sub Zero Driver Review

Will Suit: Mainly golfers with faster clubhead speeds

BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero Driver from American Golf for £429

Callaway Rogue Draw Driver

Price: £469

Key Technology:

Callaway Rogue Draw Driver Review

Will Suit: Players in search of a draw bias driver

BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue Draw Driver from American Golf for £429

Callaway Women’s Rogue Driver

Price: £469

Key Technology:

Largest ever carbon composite surface area in a Callaway driver

Jailbreak technology and X-Face VFT technology promote high ball speed and more distance

BUY NOW: Callaway Women’s Rogue Driver from American Golf for £429

Which Callaway driver will suit your game? Hopefully this will help your decision.

