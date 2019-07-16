Callaway Epic Flash Hybrid Revealed - Callaway's latest hybrid promises more distance and forgiveness thanks to cutting-edge technology

Callaway Epic Flash Hybrid Revealed

Callaway has expanded its Epic Flash metalwood range with the addition of the Epic Flash Hybrid, engineered with advanced technologies to deliver total performance for enhanced distance and forgiveness.

Increased ball speed comes from the inclusion of Callaway’s Jailbreak Technology, featuring two internal bars that link the crown with the sole to stiffen the face and transfer more energy at impact.

New Metal-Injected Molding (MIM’ed) tungsten weights have been designed into each pear-shaped head to optimise launch and ball flight characteristics. One is precisely positioned inside the hybrid, and a second is located on the sole to perfectly manage swing weight.

This process uses finely powder metal, significantly heavier than steel, to create precision engineered parts that are then strategically set to improve the performance of each club.

For the first time in a hybrid, Callaway has also used a Triaxial Carbon fabric called T2C in the crown – the same material used in the Epic Flash Drivers.

Its tighter weave allows further weight to be removed from the crown and redistributed lower and deeper within the head to promote an easy launch, increase forgiveness and enhance both distance and accuracy on miss-hit shots.

“A wide spectrum of playing abilities will see significant performance gains from these new hybrids, which sit between our current Big Bertha and Apex product lines, and will most likely appeal to the 6-15 handicap range. They also perfectly complement our Epic Flash Drivers and Fairways,” said Dr. Alan Hocknell, Senior Vice President of Research & Development, Callaway Golf.

A new, lighter OptiFit 3 Hosel offers total adjustability giving golfers the opportunity to precisely dial in their optimal ball flight and preferred shot shape.

Available in 3H, 4H, 5H and 6H models from August 9th, the Epic Flash Hybrids are completed with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Silver shaft (mid launch, mid spin profile) with an RRP of £279.