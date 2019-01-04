Callaway Epic Flash Woods Unveiled - New drivers feature a Flash Face designed by a super computer using machine learning to maximise ball speed

Callaway Epic Flash Woods Unveiled

Callaway has unveiled the new Epic Flash and Epic Flash Sub Zero drivers and fairway woods, set to replace the Great Big Bertha Epic models from Feb 1st.

The headline technology on the drivers is new Flash Face, said to help all golfers get more ball speed and distance.

It is the product of an $8m super computer, which used Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, a field of computer science that uses statistical techniques to give computer systems the ability to “learn” with data without being explicitly programmed, to cycle through 15,000 face design iterations and over 100 impact simulations. Learning from each one, the computer then arrived at the final design when it could no longer be improved.

The resulting clubface is not like anything made before by Callaway. It’s unique internal mapping consists of dozens of subtle ripples flowing from heel to toe. Though the size, height and configuration of the ripples appears random, they in fact work together cohesively to elevate COR in the face’s centre region.

The distinctive topography on the inner side of the Flash Face is forged from a special titanium and heat treated at 595 Celsius (1100F) for two hours to create a face that combines a low modulus measurement, for flexibility and speed, with excellent strength properties.

Both the Epic Flash drivers also incorporate the latest Jailbreak technology, first featured on the original GBB Epic drivers, that promotes fast, face-wide speed. The two internal, hourglass-shaped Jailbreak bars connect the crown to the sole, stabilizing and stiffening those two parts at impact, allowing the face to take on greater impact load to generate faster ball speed.

“We couldn’t have come up with Flash Face using conventional engineering principles,” said Dr. Alan Hocknell, senior vice president of R&D. “We wouldn’t have gone in this direction without A.I. because it’s non-intuitive compared to previous face technologies, including our own VFT and X-Face. The wave configuration isn’t symmetrical, nor does the pattern seem logical. Yet the ripples work together in a complex manner to maximize ball speed.”

“Employing A.I. allowed Callaway engineers to speed the evolution of face technology dramatically – “Flash Face isn’t something a human would have arrived at any time soon,” said Hocknell.

The Epic Flash and Epic Flash Sub Zero also feature a new triaxial carbon fabric called T2C, which has a tighter weave that takes weight from the crown and repositions it strategically in the head to create a higher MOI.

The Epic Flash also features a 16-gram sliding weight that can promote draws, fades or a straighter flight by positioning the weight in different places on the track.

The Epic Flash Sub Zero model is the first Sub Zero driver to include Callaway’s Adjustable Perimeter Weighting, consisting of a 12-gram sliding weight on a track located at the back of the head.

Additionally, a visible weight is permanently embedded forward in the sole, to pull the CG lower and forward to reduce spin. Heavier or lighter weights can be installed to achieve different swingweights requested through custom.

The new Epic Flash fairway wood also features the new Flash Face Technology to help golfers of every level and swing speed get more ball speed.

It features an ultra-thin, forged Carpenter 455 steel clubface that incorporates Callaway’s Face Cup technology to produce high COR across a large area.

Within the clubhead, Callaway’s Jailbreak again features two internal bars that connect the crown to the sole, stabilizing and stiffening those two parts, and allowing the face to take on greater impact load to generate faster ball speed.

Epic Flash fairway woods also have a new, lighter OptiFit Hosel to make it simple for players to dial in easy launch and flight and combine Jailbreak and adjustability for the first time in a fairway wood.

The Epic Flash Sub Zero fairway features interchangeable 16g and 2g sole weights that adjust the ball flight and spin depending on you preference.

Key Info

The Epic Flash drivers have an RRP of £499 and will go on sale from Feb 1 with the Project X EvenFlow, Project X HZRDUS Smoke and Mitsubishi Tensei AV shafts as stock options.

The Epic Flash fairways have an RRP of £269 with the Project X EvenFlow, Project X HZRDUS Smoke and Mitsubishi Tensei AV shafts as the stock options.