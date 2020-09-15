Nervous chipper? Then the Callaway Mack Daddy CB wedge could certainly be one to try...

Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge Revealed

Joining the Jaws MD5 in Callaway’s range for 2020 and beyond is the new Mack Daddy CB wedge, a cavity back game-improvement option designed to produce good results into and around the green even if the swing or strike isn’t quite perfect.

The oversize design helps create a smooth transition from your cavity back irons to your wedges. A deep cavity back with a slightly larger head and thicker topline should inspire confidence over the ball, while Callaway’s Jaws grooves provide precise edge sharpness for maximum grip and spin from all types of lies.

On the sand wedge and lob wedge, the grooves extend all the way across the face to provide spin no matter where you strike the ball, even high up in the toe.

The Mack Daddy CB features two sole grinds, both engineered to promote consistency. In the lower lofts, a full sole provides iron-like turf interaction with moderate bounce. In the mid and higher lofts, a modified W Grind enhances bounce to add forgiveness out of bunkers and thick rough. The modified W Grind is designed with a low leading edge if you need to open the face.

The KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 105 stock shaft provides all the benefits of one of the most popular wedge shafts in the game, in a new lighter weight. For those players who use graphite shafts in their irons, the KBS Hi-Rev G, in both 60g and 80g is also an option to choose.

The Mack Daddy CB wedge also incorporates a new SG-1 grip from Golf Pride. This grip is longer than normal at 11.5” to allow you to choke down on the club for enhanced distance control. The Callaway Mack Daddy CB wedges will be available from October 24th in lofts 48-60° with an RRP of £119 per wedge.