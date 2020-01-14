Callaway Mavrik Range Revealed - Callaway has unveiled its new Mavrik range consisting of metalwoods and irons designed with help from a super computer

Callaway Mavrik Range Revealed

Replacing the Rogue range from 2018 comes Mavrik, which benefits from the next generation of Callaway’s Flash Face designed by an even more powerful super computer. It means that the standard, Sub Zero and Max Mavrik drivers, fairways and irons have a face design specific to the performance of each model thanks to use of Artificial Intelligence for improved performance across a wider area.

The complexity of each Mavrik driver face design demanded a stronger material to stand up to the stress of impact, so Callaway is using FS2S titanium – an exotic material that is remarkably strong and light.

Artificial Intelligence was also used to fine-tune the acoustics of the drivers via new internal titanium ribs for improved sound and feel. Jailbreak and a T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown continue to feature to promote faster ball speed and raise forgiveness via more efficient weight placement.

The standard Mavrik driver features a new Cyclone Aero shape, which is shallower from front to back with a flatter crown, and a sole design that sweeps upward dramatically in the rear to create a markedly higher trailing edge. This is said to reduce drag by up to 61 per cent compared with Epic Flash for added clubhead speed.

The smaller (450cc) Mavrik Sub Zero driver doesn’t have the head shape, but it does offer lower spin and two adjustable 14g and 2g front and back sole weights.

Finally, the Mavrik Max driver is suited to players that require forgiveness and slice correction. It boasts the largest footprint, highest MOI and most draw bias as well as interchangeable 2g and 14g sole weights.

The Mavrik fairways also feature A.I.-designed Flash Faces specific to the three models, promoting optimum speed and spin. A high-strength C300 Maraging Steel face combined with Jailbreak maximizes ball speed.

Along with the standard Mavrik fairway that has generous heel camber for versatility, there’s the draw-biased Max model, which is a new shape that is larger and 30 per cent more forgiving than Epic Flash and has a lower leading edge for better results from the deck. There’s also a Sub Zero model that features a tour profile and adjustable front/back weighting.

The Mavrik hybrids come in standard, Pro and Max versions and feature fully optimised Flash faces for the first time in every loft along with Jailbreak to enhance ball speed.

The Mavrik irons also feature Flash Faces designed by a super computer. This new Flash Face Cup with Artifical Inteligence creates a sophisticated face architecture for every loft in each of the three Mavrik iron models to significant boost in ball speed and increased spin robustness from every club in each set.

In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for speed and spin consistency. And in the short irons, the faces are optimized for spin and precision to promote pinpoint shot-making.

A Tungsten Energy Core ensures custom tungsten weights are precisely positioned in each iron to optimize launch and trajectory, enveloped in over 1 million urethane microspheres to improve feel without affecting speed.

The Mavrik irons should appeal to a wide range of players, while the Mavrik Pro Irons feature a more compact head shape, flatter lie angle and thinner topline that better players prefer for better workability and control. There’s also the option of the Mavrik Max iron, which is built for total distance with a larger body and a deeper CG for increased forgiveness and easy launch.

The new Mavrik range goes on sale from January 23rd with the following RRPs: drivers £469, fairways £269, hybrids £249, irons £849 (steel) and £1,049 (graphite).