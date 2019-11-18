Callaway Pre-Owned Club Website Launched - Now you can get your hands on certified pre-owned Callaway and Odyssey clubs and even trade yours in for credit

Callaway Pre-Owned Club Website Launched

Today marks the launch of Callaway Golf Europe Certified Pre-Owned (eu.callawaygolfpreowned.com) a web-based platform where golfers can purchase fully certified and guaranteed pre-owned Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon equipment.

The site, which mirrors a successful US version that has been trading for over 15 years, gives golfers the opportunity to buy a host of high-quality, previously owned drivers, woods, irons, putters and accessories, including the Epic and Rogue line of products.

Consumers can shop with confidence, safe in the knowledge that the condition and authenticity of every product is fully guaranteed by Callaway, and comes with a ‘no obligation’ 14-day trial period, to ensure it performs for the purchaser in real-world conditions.

If golfers do not like their purchase for any reason, Callaway will take it back and offer a full refund. Each purchase also comes with a 12-month warranty.

The full product inventory, which is constantly being updated, is categorised into ‘Like New’, ‘Very Good’, ‘Good’ and ‘Average’ condition, to ensure there is a Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon product for every visitor, and every budget.

In addition, the online outlet offers a new ‘Trade In! Trade Up!’ function (UK customers only) where visitors to the site can trade-in old Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon equipment in return for credit against a new pre-owned order, based on the site’s rate card.

Original Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon Golf clubs in perfect working order are accepted across the site, up to a maximum trade-in value of £2,500 per calendar year, per customer or household.

The total combined value of all trade-in products must also be less than the total combined purchase value.

“There has always been a very strong market for pre-owned Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon equipment and this new portal brings together a wealth of authentic inventory on a professionally-managed, easy-to-navigate portal,” Neil Howie, President and Managing Director, Callaway Golf Europe, told GM.



