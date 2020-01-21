Callaway have introduced another iteration of its immensely successful Chrome Soft ball range.

Callaway Unveil Next Generation Of Chrome Soft Balls

Callaway have just unveiled the next generation of Chrome Soft balls designed to take Tour performance to the next level.

The Chrome Soft features a 34 per cent larger core which creates higher launch and lower spin while the thinner, firmer outer core is reinforced with Graphene for better durability and more wedge spin. Consistent speed and penetrating ball flight comes from a new High-Speed Mantle System with a new proprietary Ionomer blend for more efficient energy and faster ball speeds.

The 10 per cent thinner, more resilient cover promotes increased ball speed, and generates lower spin on full shots while maintaining high spin and soft feel around the green.

January Magazine Subscription Offer Golf Monthly Instruction

The Chrome Soft X also benefits from the same upgrades, offering a firmer feel and lower driver spin and is said to be up to seven yards longer than the previous version.

This lower spin is created thanks to a 15% thinner cover which thereby helps promote greater distance.

Both the Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X are available with and without the Triple Track alignment system.

We’ve reinvented Tour ball performance again with our new Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X,” said Dr. Alan Hocknell, Callaway SVP of R&D. “Redesigning both models from the inside out allows us to give golfers more of what they want in a Tour ball – long distance, great feel and a spin profile that promotes low spin on full shots and high spin around the green.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

The RRP of the Callaway Chrome Soft balls will be £39.99 and will be available at retail in Europe in April.

For more gear releases do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.