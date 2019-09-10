Callaway Unveils New Jaws Mack Daddy 5 Wedge

Available to buy later this month, Callaway has announced the release of its new Mack Daddy 5 wedges.

Callaway believes its new Jaws Mack Daddy 5 wedges are its most comprehensive to date, offering the best looks, spin, feel and versatility of any Callaway wedge.

It starts with the new Jaws groove designed with a 37° wall angle, vastly different to the 5° wall angle used on the MD4 wedge it replaces. This makes the grooves sharper for maximum grip and spin from all types of lies, especially from 80 yards and in for a ‘one hop and stop’ flight.

The walls, edges and angles are milled into the face with extreme precision to achieve the sharpest edges and tightest tolerances, which should result in more consistent spin and more predictable reaction on landing.

Not only are the grooves great, but there are also grooves between the grooves. Three raised micro ridges to be precise – these raised ridges help to grip the ball’s cover thanks to increased friction. In fact, there are 84 different contact points to promote extra spin.

The Jaws MD5 wedges are constructed from 8620 mild carbon steel and the Centre of Gravity (CG) of the wedges is precisely placed to create a soft, crisp feel. A big focus has also been on the shape of the wedge, with Roger Cleveland using his 23 years of experience to create a profile that is appealing from all angles.

The Jaws MD5 wedges between 46° – 52° are slightly smaller compared to wedges lofted 54° and above, to create a natural shape-progression from the short-irons to the highest lofted wedges. They retain the row of four ports and medallions on the back of the head and come in two premium finish options of Platinum Chrome and Tour Grey.

For enhanced versatility there is a new low-bounce W Grind based on Tour player feedback asking for a grind that delivers increased playability around the green while still allowing them to employ the sole’s entire bounce on full shots. The new W Grind therefore has increased sole taper and heel relief and is available in 58° and 60°.

The C-grind has been updated to increase versatility around the green by reducing the bounce angle, widening the middle section of the sole and increasing the heel relief. Additional grind options include S-grind in every loft, the X-Grind in 58° and 60° and a higher bounce W Grind.

The Jaws MD5 will be available in Callaway Customs with 10 color zones and new medallion paint-fill color options and stamping choices, giving golfers more ways than ever to personalize each wedge and make it their own.

Stock shaft options include True Temper Tour Issue 115 (steel) and Project X Catalyst 80 (graphite). Stock grip is Lamkin’s UTX in black/blue. The wedges are on sale Sept 20th with an RRP of £149 per wedge.

