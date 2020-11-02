We take a look inside the bag of Englishman Callum Shinkwin.

Callum Shinkwin What’s In The Bag?

Englishman Callum Shinkwin turned professional back in 2013, the same year he beat Matthew Fitzpatrick to win the English Amateur.

Since then he has been plying his trade on the Challenge Tour and European Tour searching for his first victory. This came in 2020 thanks to a playoff victory over Kalle Samooja at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open.

Let’s take a look inside his golf bag.

Shinkwin uses a full bag of Callaway equipment at the moment, starting with a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero driver and then a normal Mavrik three-wood. We are yet to confirm what exact lofts he has in these clubs.

From there he then uses a new Callaway X Forged UT and also a new set of Callaway Apex MB’s. We are yet to confirm what loft he has with the utility iron but we do know his irons go from three-iron down to nine-iron.

Shinkwin uses three Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges and they have 46, 52 and 58 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Double Wide putter. He also uses a Chrome Soft X golf ball with the Triple Track technology on it.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Callum Shinkwin What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero

Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £449

Fairway wood: Callaway Mavrik

Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £249

Utility Iron: Callaway X Forged UT ’21

Irons (3-9): Callaway Apex MB ’21

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (46, 52, 58 degrees)

Buy Now at Golf Support from £117.50

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Double Wide

Buy Now at American Golf for £199

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track

Apparel: Nike

Shoes: Nike