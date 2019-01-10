One of the longest hitters in the world we take a look at the clubs Cameron Champ puts in his bag.

Cameron Champ What’s In The Bag?

One of the big new stars to hit the golfing world, Cameron Champ has had a meteoric rise up the world golf rankings in 2018.

He started last year 1,057th in the world but right now is ranked 81st thanks to a series of good results including wins at the Utah Championship on the Web.com Tour, and then the Sanderson Farm Championship on the PGA Tour.

Below are the clubs he used to win and right now it is not clear whether he has changed anything heading into the new year.

Champ uses a Ping G400 Max driver which allows him to demolish the ball long distances.

His superior length off the tee puts him second right now on the PGA Tour averaging 323 yards which is remarkably 20 yards down on what he did on the Web.com Tour in the previous season.

He then puts a G400 fairway wood in the bag which has 14.5 degrees of loft.

Shifting to the irons, Champ plays a combo set of Ping irons using the i500 model for his 3 and 4 irons. He then uses their iBlade irons between 5-PW.

It is not clear right now whether he is going to switch these out soon for the Blueprint irons (pictured below) that have been gamed by several other Ping staff players in the latter end of 2018.

Given his incredible length his wedges gain added importance and the American plays Glide Forged wedges with 50°, 54° and 60° degrees of loft.

Champ’s final club in the bag is a Ping Mid Tyne prototype that he has competed with for a while now.

The 23-year old uses a Srixon Z-Star XV ball and wears Nike apparel and shoes.