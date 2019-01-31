Two-time winner of the Australian PGA Championship, we take a look at what Cameron Smith puts into his bag.

Cameron Smith What’s In The Bag?

Two-time winner of the Australian PGA Championship, Cameron Smith has risen slowly up the world rankings off the back of two very good years on the PGA Tour.

In 2018 he defended his Australian PGA Championship title and had good outings in some huge tournaments throughout the year. For example he had a tied-fifth at the Masters along with third-place finishes at the Northern Trust and Dell-Technologies Championship.

All this has seen him rise to 28th in the world golf rankings but what does the 25-year-old put in his bag? We take a look.

WATCH: 7 Cool Gear Launches

The Australian has been a Titleist Brand Ambassador for the entirety of his short career so far.

He has the new Titleist TS2 model in his driver which helps him average just under 300-yards off the tee. He also carries the TS2 in his three and five fairway woods.

Shifting to the irons, Smith uses a 718 T-MB 3-iron and also the 718 AP2′s. What differentiates his set though is the new black finish which has just been released by Titleist. To read more on the new stunning finish click here.

The young Australian carries four Vokey SM7 wedges going from 46 to 60 degrees.

Finally, like Justin Thomas, Smith uses the Scotty Cameron Futura 5W putter.

Cameron Smith What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Titleist TS2 9.5°

Fairway Wood: Titleist TS2 15° and 18°, UST Mamiya Elements Chrome Prototype PT8F5

Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (3-iron), Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage 100HY TX-Flex (3 iron), 718 AP2 irons in new black finish (4-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46°, 52°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura 5W

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest gear news.