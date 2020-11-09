Carlos Ortiz What’s In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of Mexican professional golfer Carlos Ortiz.

In November 2020 Carlos Ortiz became only the third Mexican golfer to win on the PGA Tour after Victor Regalado and Cesar Sanudo. This win came at the Vivint Houston Open where Ortiz shot a final round 65 to see off the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

Below we have taken a look inside his equipment setup.

Ortiz carries an interesting mix of clubs and brands at the moment. He starts with a couple of Ping models, his driver is a G400 Max with nine degrees of loft, and then his three-wood is a brand new Ping G425 model.

His longest iron is a Titleist U500 three-iron, and then the rest of his irons are Ping S55’s which go from four-iron down to pitching wedge. All of his irons are fitted with Project X PXi 6.5 shafts.

He uses a fairly simple wedge setup at the moment, all three are Titleist Vokey SM8‘s and they have 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft respectively.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey Stroke Lab JailBird Mini.

He also uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Driver: Ping G400 Max (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw 65 TX shaft

3-wood: Ping G425 LST (14.5 degrees at 13.5) with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 73 6.5 shaft

Irons: Titleist U500 (3), Ping S55 (4-PW) all with Project X PXi 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 54-10S, 60T) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab JailBird Mini

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

