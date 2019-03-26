We take a look inside the bag of South African 2011 Masters Champion Charl Schwartzel.

Charl Schwartzel What’s In The Bag?

Thanks to his 2011 Masters win in which he birdied the final four holes to beat Australians Jason Day and Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel will once again compete at Augusta National in April.

He has had an up and down past few years occasionally showing his old form with top-3 finishes at the 2017 Masters, 2018 Players and a tied third in the 2018 South African Open.

However on the whole he appears to have been struggling, missing a lot of cuts and not having a win since 2016. No doubt he will be looking to rectify that and get back to the form which saw him get as high as sixth in the world.

What clubs will he use to do so? We take a look below.

Schwartzel is a PXG staff player and all of his clubs are made by the brand.

His driver is the 0811X model but we wouldn’t be surprised if he eventually puts the GEN 2 model in the bag soon given it has recently come out.

His fairway situation is an interesting one because he usually carries a 0341X 3-wood but in the past has taken a liking to Titleist’s TS2 fairway as well.

Shifting to the irons he carries a 0311X 2-iron and 0311T GEN 2 irons from five-iron to nine-iron.

He uses three PXG wedges, two of which are Sugar Daddy models with 51 and 55 degrees of loft, and he also carries a Zulu with 60 degrees of loft.

In regards to putter he had been using a TaylorMade Spider but has recently switched to a PXG Prototype which is no doubt one of the oddest clubs on Tour. Reportedly it is known as the BackStryke.