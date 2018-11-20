The American won in his first week using Titleist clubs

Charles Howell III What’s In The Bag?

Charles Howell III ended an 11 year wait for a victory on the PGA Tour at the RSM Classic.

Howell III beat Patrick Rodgers on the second hole in a playoff to win his 3rd PGA Tour title.

The American is considered one of the game’s most consistent players and has won over $37m on the PGA Tour in his career despite just those three wins in his 18 year pro career.

The 39-year-old has been a PXG brand ambassador for a couple of years now but this victory was his first since switching to Titleist.

Howell’s previous start was at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia where he was using PXG (plus a Titleist fairway wood) but he has now gone for a full bag of Titleists barring his putter.

As well as the clubs, he also had the new 2019 Pro V1 in the bag, we’re sure to hear more on that over the coming weeks and months.

His driver is Titleist’s new TS3 and he has two Titleist TS2 fairway woods, a 3 wood at 15° and a 7 wood at 21°.

His irons are a mixed set with a T-MB 4 iron, AP2 from 5-7 and CB from 8-PW.

They’re all Titleist’s newest 718 models.

The standout part of his game would probably be his iron play. For the 2019 PGA Tour season, Howell III has hit over 82% of Greens in Regulation and is currently 4th in that category.

His wedges are the Vokey SM7s in 52°, 56° and 60°.

He putts with a TaylorMade Spider Tour Red.