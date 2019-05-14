We take a look at the clubs four-time PGA Tour winner Charley Hoffman puts into his bag for the 2019 season.

Charley Hoffman What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does the 42-year-old put into his bag? we take a look below.

Hoffman has an entire bag of Titleist equipment with a variety of models and makes from their current line and from the past.

His current driver and fairway wood are the new TS3 and TS2 models, and he also has two hybrids in the bag at the moment. One is an 818H2 and the other is an older 913Hd with 19 and 20 degrees of loft respectively.

Hoffman carries two models of iron the first of which is a 718 AP2 five-iron. Then from six to nine-iron he has 714 MB’s.

Finally he carries four wedges all of which are Titleist Vokey SM7’s. Interestingly he uses three different shafts across the four wedges which is not that common. In his 46 and 50 he uses a prototype Nippon shaft, then in 56 he uses Nippons Pro WV125 shaft. Finally his lob wedge is a S400 option made by True Temper.

Finally he uses a Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 prototype and uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball.